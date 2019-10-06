Home States Andhra Pradesh

Call to protect Telugu language from extinction

Jasti Chelameswar demanded that the government take all necessary steps to implement Telugu as the official language of the State strictly.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jasti Chelameswar, former Judge of Supreme Court, speaking at the centenary fete of Saraswata Niketanam Public Library in Vetapalem on Saturday.

Jasti Chelameswar, former Judge of Supreme Court, speaking at the centenary fete of Saraswata Niketanam Public Library in Vetapalem on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VETAPALEM: Vetapalem- Saraswata Niketanam’ Public Library is famous in the country in general and in the State in particular; almost all research scholars of literature and history should visit this temple of knowledge at least a couple of times during their research period.

As this library has historical/ literary importance, the management must work to continue with this legacy for the benefit of the future generations; all the age-old manuscripts, palmleaf scripts etc. should be digitised, using modern technology, which in turn will be useful for the next generations,” Jasti Chelameswar, former Judge of Supreme Court stated. He was speaking at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of the library.

He, along with AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, who attended the function held here on Saturday, spoke on the importance of spreading the use of Telugu language in all official work.

Yarlagadda stressed the need for using Telugu language as the official language across the State in all official businesses.

Former Chief Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Jalagam Vengala Rao, NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all fond of Telugu language, there had been efforts to promote Telugu in a big way.

But, their efforts alone are not sufficient to get the task accomplished. Every Telugu person must take responsibility in this regard and should work towards maximising the utilisation of Telugu language in all their official businesses.

It hurts me a lot that, unfortunately, we are witnessing that even in Anganwadis, parents are demanding teaching in English medium.

This situation must be changed; otherwise, our Telugu language may fall in the list of extinct languages,” Yarlagadda said.

He demanded that the government take all necessary steps to implement Telugu as the official language of the State strictly.

He appreciated the efforts of Vetapalem Saraswata Niketanam Public Library management in making grand arrangements to celebrate the library’s centenary year. In this connection, he donated 100 books to the library as his contribution. Local leader and the founder president of Bommidala Srikrishnamurthy Foundation, Bommidala Krishnamurthy, spoke about the library’s legacy and announced that he would donate `5 lakh for the development of the library.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telugu Telugu protection
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp