Call to protect Telugu language from extinction

By Express News Service

VETAPALEM: Vetapalem- Saraswata Niketanam’ Public Library is famous in the country in general and in the State in particular; almost all research scholars of literature and history should visit this temple of knowledge at least a couple of times during their research period.

As this library has historical/ literary importance, the management must work to continue with this legacy for the benefit of the future generations; all the age-old manuscripts, palmleaf scripts etc. should be digitised, using modern technology, which in turn will be useful for the next generations,” Jasti Chelameswar, former Judge of Supreme Court stated. He was speaking at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of the library.

He, along with AP Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, who attended the function held here on Saturday, spoke on the importance of spreading the use of Telugu language in all official work.

Yarlagadda stressed the need for using Telugu language as the official language across the State in all official businesses.

Former Chief Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Jalagam Vengala Rao, NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all fond of Telugu language, there had been efforts to promote Telugu in a big way.

But, their efforts alone are not sufficient to get the task accomplished. Every Telugu person must take responsibility in this regard and should work towards maximising the utilisation of Telugu language in all their official businesses.

It hurts me a lot that, unfortunately, we are witnessing that even in Anganwadis, parents are demanding teaching in English medium.

This situation must be changed; otherwise, our Telugu language may fall in the list of extinct languages,” Yarlagadda said.

He demanded that the government take all necessary steps to implement Telugu as the official language of the State strictly.

He appreciated the efforts of Vetapalem Saraswata Niketanam Public Library management in making grand arrangements to celebrate the library’s centenary year. In this connection, he donated 100 books to the library as his contribution. Local leader and the founder president of Bommidala Srikrishnamurthy Foundation, Bommidala Krishnamurthy, spoke about the library’s legacy and announced that he would donate `5 lakh for the development of the library.