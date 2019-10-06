Home States Andhra Pradesh

G Srikanth Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu for politicising every issue

YSRC leader and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy has lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for finding fault with the various initiatives of the Jagan government.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy has lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for finding fault with the various initiatives of the Jagan government.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing every promise made by him during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, but the Leader of Opposition simply ignores such things and says what he wants without any rhyme and reason,” Reddy alleged. He said even keeping the promise made to auto and taxiwallahs to provide `10,000 financial assistance is being politicised by the TDP.

 “We have not acted like Chandrababu Naidu, who only remembered his promises to people before elections. In just four months, we have kept several of the promises made,” he observed. The government chief whip also took exception to TDP criticism of reverse tendering and reminded that in case of the Polavaram project, that policy saved `850 crore to the State exchequer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh YSRC G Srikanth Reddy Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp