G Srikanth Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu for politicising every issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy has lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for finding fault with the various initiatives of the Jagan government.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing every promise made by him during the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, but the Leader of Opposition simply ignores such things and says what he wants without any rhyme and reason,” Reddy alleged. He said even keeping the promise made to auto and taxiwallahs to provide `10,000 financial assistance is being politicised by the TDP.

“We have not acted like Chandrababu Naidu, who only remembered his promises to people before elections. In just four months, we have kept several of the promises made,” he observed. The government chief whip also took exception to TDP criticism of reverse tendering and reminded that in case of the Polavaram project, that policy saved `850 crore to the State exchequer.