Harsha Kumar files PIL in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking the intervention of the apex court in tracing the missing persons in the boat capsize at Kachuluru on September 15.

In the PIL, he urged issuance of directions for the recovery of bodies of missing persons and retrieval of the boat from Godavari river with the help of Indian Navy, Director General of Shipping and National Disaster Management Authority, regulation of boats across the country by the respondents and framing of norms for inland waterways.