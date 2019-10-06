IRCTC announces tourism packages 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is set to launch an exclusive AC tourist train from Trichy during the mid of October and November to operate special tourist packages for Muktinath and Brahmaputra Pushkarams.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, IRCTC Southern Zone Manager Kishore Satya said that an exclusive AC train will be operated to Muktinath from Trichy on October 19. The tour will end on November 1.

The package has been named Mukthinath Darshan and it will cover Naimisharanya -Ayodhya-Muktinath-Pokhara-Kathmandu.

The package cost was estimated at Rs 53,330 for each person that includes 3 AC coach and flight ticket. Another tourist package train, The Glory Kingdom, will be operated from Trichy will cover Lucknow-Lumbini-Pokhara-Kurintar-Kathmandu.

The package cost is Rs 50,660 for one person.

An exclusive train will be operated to Muktinath from Trichy on November 13 with the tour ending on November 24. it will travel between Kolkata-Guwahati-Shillong-Cherrapunji.

The package cost is Rs 45,820.

IRCTC Manager (Chennai) L Subramani said a Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train (Non-AC) will be operated from Madurai on October 12 via Nellore and Vijayawada, covering Nath Swara, Kankroli Dwarka, Dakor Dwarka, Dwarka and Bet Dwarka.

For the 10-day-tour, the cost is Rs 9,450 per person. Another tourist package will be operated from Madurai on October 23, which will run via Nellore and Vijayawada covering Puri-Konark-Gaya-Varanasi-Allahabad. For further details, dial 9701360675/8287932312 or log on to www.irctctourism.com.