Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy invites PM Modi for Rythu Bharosa launch

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the launch of the State government’s prestigious Rythu Bharosa scheme aimed at extending Rs 12,500 per year to each farmer, on October 15, besides putting before the PM a wish list for consideration by the Centre.

Jagan’s wish list includes additional grant-in-aid, approval of the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Polavaram and financial assistance as per the AP Reorganisation Act. Jagan also reiterated his demand for Special Category Status to the State.

In a meeting that lasted for one and half hours, Jagan also explained to the Prime Minister about the money saved by the State through the reverse tendering of the Polavaram project.

According to an official release, the CM requested Narendra Modi to attend the launch of the Rythu Bharosa scheme in Nellore on October 15.

The scheme will benefit 53 lakh farmers, including tenant ryots. The Chief Minister also requested Modi for additional grant-in-aid from the Centre.

“The previous government, in its Vote-on-Account Budget, mentioned Rs 61,071 crore as grant-in-aid needed from the Centre. In our Budget too, we have proposed the same.

"However, the Centre has till now extended only Rs 6,739 crore,’’ Jagan said.

He further added that the previous TDP government did not pay Rs 50,000 crore for various works and bills during the past five years and sought release of funds from the Centre to fast-track development of the State.

“Release additional Rs 40,000 crore as grant-in-aid,’’ Jagan urged Modi. Explaining that the revenue deficit was pegged at Rs 22,948 crore when the State was bifurcated in 2014, Jagan said the Centre had till now released only Rs 3,979 crore and another Rs 18,969 crore is still pending.

“A delegation of officials held discussions with the PMO over the issue on August 23 this year and explained the need for revising the revenue deficit figures. The PMO officials too approved the same.

We request the Centre to release the revenue deficit amount apart from the revised amount at the earliest,’’ Jagan urged the Centre.

He also asked the Centre to approve the revised DPR of the Polavaram project. “The State government on its own has spent Rs 5,103 crore on the project. We urge the Centre to release Rs 16,000 crore immediately for expediting the project work. We are yet to take up land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation works of the project,” he said.

Jagan asked the Centre to approve the revised DPR for an estimated amount of Rs 55,548 crore, which include Rs 30,000 crore for land acquisition and R&R package.

“We are trying to save public money and Rs 838 crore has already been saved through reverse tendering. There are illegal practices reported in Polavaram project during 2014-19.

Of the Rs 838 crore, Rs 780 crore has been saved on headworks and hydroelectric works and Rs 58 crore on tunnel works,’’ he said.

The CM also urged Modi to release funds under special package for seven backward districts in the State on the lines of the package for Bundelkhand and Kalahandi.

“The seven backward districts in North Andhra and Rayalaseema should have got Rs 2,100 crore in the past six years but only Rs 1,050 crore was released till now,’’ he said. On the proposed inter-linking of rivers, Jagan said diversion of river Godavari waters to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects will stabilise Krishna delta.

“By this, we can also provide irrigation water to Rayalaseema,’’ he said and added, “It also helps in financial development of Andhra Pradesh,’’ he asserted and appealed to the Centre to ensure that all the departments concerned to support the interlinking project.

On the assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act, Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the Centre to set up integrated steel plant at Kadapa and Ramayapatnam ports, funds for Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Kakinada Petroleum Complex and others. He also wanted support from the Centre for the State government’s Navaratnalu schemes aimed at upliftment of poor and downtrodden.