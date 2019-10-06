Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam needs 366 secretariats

The district administration is working on identifying suitable venues for the newly established Village/ Ward Secretariat offices.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The district administration is working on identifying suitable venues for the newly established Village/ Ward Secretariat offices.

As the State government has allocated Rs 15 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to these offices, now the officers are mulling on acquiring suitable venues.

As per the records, there are 1,055 secretariats to be established. Of the total, 884 are village secretariats and 171 ward secretariats, including 70 in Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) and seven other municipalities of Prakasam district. Against this, only 639 village secretariats and 50 ward secretariats of the municipalities have permanent office buildings.

Now, the officers are in search for suitable office buildings for the remaining 245 village secretariats and 121 ward secretariats.

In this context, district officials are seriously thinking about going for new building construction at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh for each building.

They are also working on clubbing/ utilising the MGNREGS funds for this purpose as the State government has issued orders recently asking for 100 per cent utilisation of MGNREGS funds for building construction.

Recently, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, along with Rural Development Commissioner Girija Sankar, held a meeting and reviewed the issue with all concerned DWMA officials.

They took the decision to grant Rs 40 lakh for constructing a new building and Rs 25 lakh for the extension of existing buildings.

The government has also directed that the responsibility of the construction of the new village secretariat buildings be given to the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department and district collectors should take steps to speed up the works by October 15.

“We are working on identifying the building construction sites in villages across the district and the process will come to an end by this month and we will submit the report to the government for approval,” said Venkateswarlu, District Panchayat Officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Prakasam new districts
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp