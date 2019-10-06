Prakasam needs 366 secretariats

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is working on identifying suitable venues for the newly established Village/ Ward Secretariat offices.

As the State government has allocated Rs 15 crore for providing infrastructure facilities to these offices, now the officers are mulling on acquiring suitable venues.

As per the records, there are 1,055 secretariats to be established. Of the total, 884 are village secretariats and 171 ward secretariats, including 70 in Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) and seven other municipalities of Prakasam district. Against this, only 639 village secretariats and 50 ward secretariats of the municipalities have permanent office buildings.

Now, the officers are in search for suitable office buildings for the remaining 245 village secretariats and 121 ward secretariats.

In this context, district officials are seriously thinking about going for new building construction at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh for each building.

They are also working on clubbing/ utilising the MGNREGS funds for this purpose as the State government has issued orders recently asking for 100 per cent utilisation of MGNREGS funds for building construction.

Recently, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, along with Rural Development Commissioner Girija Sankar, held a meeting and reviewed the issue with all concerned DWMA officials.

They took the decision to grant Rs 40 lakh for constructing a new building and Rs 25 lakh for the extension of existing buildings.

The government has also directed that the responsibility of the construction of the new village secretariat buildings be given to the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department and district collectors should take steps to speed up the works by October 15.

“We are working on identifying the building construction sites in villages across the district and the process will come to an end by this month and we will submit the report to the government for approval,” said Venkateswarlu, District Panchayat Officer.