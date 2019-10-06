Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana fears irking strikers, denies nod to APSRTC to run additional buses

A total of 149 buses were being operated daily from Kurnool to Hyderabad from Saturday as against 73 services during normal times, he stated.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:26 AM

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Cashing in on the strike by TSRTC employees, private operators jacked up fares and also the number of trips.

The APSRTC, on the other hand, did not get ‘permission’ from their Telangana counterparts to run additional special buses as the latter feared such a move might attract the ire of the striking employees leading to violence, officials said. However, some buses are being operated from Kurnool apart from Dasara special services.

In Kurnool, private operators exploited the situation. With TSRTC employees announcing strike during the Dasara festivities which coincided with the weekend, there was a heavy demand for buses and other modes of transport on Saturday. Private cabbies demanded more than double the fares from Kurnool to Hyderabad. These cabs start from Bellary Crossroad and drop passengers at Aaramgarh and other areas in Hyderabad. 

On normal days, they charge Rs 250 per person. “When there is high demand, they charge Rs 50 or so extra. However, with not many buses being operated from TS, the cab operators have tripled the fares,” said a car driver.

“We normally wait till our vehicle is filled to the capacity to proceed to Hyderabad and return. Now, we are not waiting as there is a huge demand in the return trip. We are charging between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per passenger,’’ a taxi driver said.

“Though we are to shell out more, there are no buses,” B Suresh, a software engineer based at Hyderabad and a native of Proddatur of Kadapa district, said. “I had to pay Rs 550 up to Kurnool. That was almost double the fare I normally pay to a cab driver,’’ he said and added that all the special buses being run by the APSRTC were reserved.

This situation resulted in a heavy rush at the Kurnool bus stand.

“Due to lack of direct buses to Kadapa, Anantapur and other towns and cities in Rayalaseema, passengers are coming to Kurnool and are taking various modes of transport for their onward journey,’’ an RTC official said.

“Now, I have to take a bus or an auto up to Koilakuntla and from there to Jammalamadugu or Proddatur to reach home,’ Suresh said. It was a horrifying experience even for those lucky ones who got a seat in an RTC bus. I along with my family members reached Kurnool from Hyderabad standing in an overcrowded bus. The bus was crowded, but I had no other option as I had to reach my home in Nandyal for the festival,’’, K Ella Subbaiah, a private lecturer working at one of the Narayana colleges in Hyderabad said.

Though I have reached Kurnool with great difficulty, now I may not get a bus to reach home. I have to take a cab,” he said. APSRTC Kurnool regional manager P Chandrasekhar said they have arranged 45 special services on the occasion of Dasara.

“In addition to the already announced specials, we are operating another 31 bus services to overcome the TSRTC strike impact,’’ he said.

The RTC is collecting one and half times more from Hyderabad to Kurnool in view of heavy demand while the fare from Kurnool to Hyderabad remains the same, he added.

Meanwhile, the plans of the APSRTC to cash in on the situation reportedly hit the roadblock with their Telangana counterparts not giving the nod.

“The TSRTC officials have no objection to running the already announced Dasara specials from various parts of AP to Telangana. But, they told us that running additional buses might infuriate the agitating employees there and this might lead to violence. They do not want such an arrangement as it might aggravate the situation there,’’ an APSRTC official said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp