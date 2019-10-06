Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thousands throng Tirumala temple as Lord glitters on golden chariot

The entire town wore a festive look and the chanting of Govinda Namam by the devotees rent the air as the dazzling chariot went around the lanes of the temple town.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The idol of Lord Malayappa being taken in a procession on Hanumantha Vahanam at Tirumala on Saturday

The idol of Lord Malayappa being taken in a procession on Hanumantha Vahanam at Tirumala on Saturday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tens of thousands of devotees participated in the golden chariot procession organised on the sixth day of annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here on Saturday.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy flanked on either side by His two divine consorts mounted atop the golden chariot was dragged around the mada streets of the hill temple amidst religious ecstasy.

The entire town wore a festive look and the chanting of Govinda Namam by the devotees rent the air as the dazzling chariot went around the lanes of the temple town. The colourful procession lasted for more than an hour.

Earlier in the day, the festivities got off to a grand start with the procession of Hanumantha Vahanam. The deity donning the role of Lord Rama with his golden bow and arrows mounted atop the imposing Hanumantha Vahanam was taken out in a grand procession.

Free food packets were distributed among the waiting devotees along the mada streets. The day concluded with the Gaja Vahanam procession in the night. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, AEO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, ACVO Sivakumar Reddy, temple deputy EO Haridranath, Peishkar Lokanadham and others took part.

Three vahana sevas in a day

The spiritual ambience atop the sacred hill abode of Lord Venkateswara was further amplified on Saturday as the processional deity of Lord Malayappa was brought out on three different vahanams

While the procession of Hanumantha Vahanam was organised in the morning, the procession of golden chariot (Ratha Ranga Dolotsavam) in the evening dominated the religious proceedings

In an ostentatious display of riches, Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by His two divine consorts and mounted atop the thirty one feet golden chariot, was dragged

