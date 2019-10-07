Home States Andhra Pradesh

45-feet YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue to come up at Pulichintala 

In the park, a 45-ft-tall statue of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy would be installed along with a statue of KL Rao, the minister said.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling the grand plans of the government to develop KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project as a tourist spot, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar on Sunday said the State government would develop ‘YSR Smritivanam’ at the Pulichintala project. In the park, a 45-ft-tall statue of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy would be installed along with a statue of KL Rao, the minister said.

There was a proposal to develop the project almost a decade back, but it did not took shape subsequently.Anil Kumar, along with minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and YSRC MLAs S Udaya Bhanu, Jogi Ramesh and N Sankara Rao, visited the project site on Sunday to inspect the area for the development of park. Speaking on the occasion,  the minister noted that a bridge connecting Krishna and Guntur districts downstream of the project would be built along with the park. “It was during YSR’s regime that the project took shape. Subsequently, the works were put on the back burner. Even after the State bifurcation, several works including road, electrification and others were ignored. If we have to reach this project, we have to use the road in Telangana’s land. We will lay a new road and a detailed project report is being readied. We will also install the statue of YSR along with KL Rao’s,” Anil Kumar explained.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the park.He expressed confidence that electrification, rooms for staff at the project and other related works would be completed in two to three months. “If possible, we will also launch the works of the bridge, which is necessary even for the locals to commute, around the same time,” he added.

The Water Resources minister further said that it was able to store water at full reservoir level at Pulichintala for the first time. “What never happened in the last 15 years happened within three months after the Jagan government came to power, because of God’s grace. We are working towards completion of all irrigation projects in the interest of the State,” the minister asserted.

Perni Nani said the government was planning to lay four-km road to improve connectivity between Guntur and Krishna districts.The ministers and MLAs visited the site as per the directions of the CM and took stock of the situation at the project site.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Andhra Pradesh government YSR Smritivanam Pulichintala project YS Rajasekhara Reddy YSRC MLAs S Udaya Bhanu Guntur district
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp