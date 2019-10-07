45-feet YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue to come up at Pulichintala 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unveiling the grand plans of the government to develop KL Rao Sagar Pulichintala Project as a tourist spot, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar on Sunday said the State government would develop ‘YSR Smritivanam’ at the Pulichintala project. In the park, a 45-ft-tall statue of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy would be installed along with a statue of KL Rao, the minister said.

There was a proposal to develop the project almost a decade back, but it did not took shape subsequently.Anil Kumar, along with minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and YSRC MLAs S Udaya Bhanu, Jogi Ramesh and N Sankara Rao, visited the project site on Sunday to inspect the area for the development of park. Speaking on the occasion, the minister noted that a bridge connecting Krishna and Guntur districts downstream of the project would be built along with the park. “It was during YSR’s regime that the project took shape. Subsequently, the works were put on the back burner. Even after the State bifurcation, several works including road, electrification and others were ignored. If we have to reach this project, we have to use the road in Telangana’s land. We will lay a new road and a detailed project report is being readied. We will also install the statue of YSR along with KL Rao’s,” Anil Kumar explained.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the park.He expressed confidence that electrification, rooms for staff at the project and other related works would be completed in two to three months. “If possible, we will also launch the works of the bridge, which is necessary even for the locals to commute, around the same time,” he added.

The Water Resources minister further said that it was able to store water at full reservoir level at Pulichintala for the first time. “What never happened in the last 15 years happened within three months after the Jagan government came to power, because of God’s grace. We are working towards completion of all irrigation projects in the interest of the State,” the minister asserted.

Perni Nani said the government was planning to lay four-km road to improve connectivity between Guntur and Krishna districts.The ministers and MLAs visited the site as per the directions of the CM and took stock of the situation at the project site.