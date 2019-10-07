Andhra Pradesh irrigation department plans to take up dredging in Godavari river

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Irrigation Department has made a proposal to take up dredging in Godavari river at Dowleswaram to augment sand supply. Dredging in the river is estimated to cost Rs 55 lakh.

According to an estimate, 60 lakh cubic metres of sand has accumulated in the river and it is worth Rs 90 crore.

Dredging will help increase the water storage capacity at Dowleswaram. As the proposal is still in the initial stage, it is not clear whether dredging in the river will be taken up by the Irrigation Department or Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation. According to officials, there will not be any irrigation water problem in Rabi if dredging is taken up in the river.