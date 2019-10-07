Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh irrigation department plans to take up dredging in Godavari river

The Irrigation Department has made a proposal to take up dredging in Godavari river at Dowleswaram to augment sand supply.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari River. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Irrigation Department has made a proposal to take up dredging in Godavari river at Dowleswaram to augment sand supply. Dredging in the river is estimated to cost Rs 55 lakh.

According to an estimate, 60 lakh cubic metres of sand has accumulated in the river and it is worth Rs 90 crore.

Dredging will help increase the water storage capacity at Dowleswaram. As the proposal is still in the initial stage, it is not clear whether dredging in the river will be taken up by the Irrigation Department or Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation. According to officials, there will not be any irrigation water problem in Rabi if dredging is taken up in the river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irrigation Department Dowleswaram Godavari river Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Rabi
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp