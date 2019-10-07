Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta takes up 448 complaints in first fortnight

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the first fortnight since he took charge as AP Lokayukta on September 15, Justice P Lakshamana Reddy took up 448 complaints, out of which 50 have been rejected.

Lokayukta is currently working from Hyderabad as the premises for the Lokayukta in the State is under construction. Justice Lakshmana Reddy called for reports from the public servants concerned in 215 complaints. As many as 183 complaints have been disposed of after giving certain directions to the officials concerned.

Independent from executive control and informal procedure, easy accessibility of complainants and free and prompt redressal of grievances of the citizens make more people approach the Lokayukta.

The matters and actions of public servants which can form the subject matter of the complaint to Lokayukta are any administrative action involving abuse of power and misuse of power for personal gain. There are three modes for Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta to act for taking up investigation of administrative actions. Firstly, a complaint from any citizen or aggrieved person, secondly Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta can take up investigation suo motu on the basis of information received or from reports in newspapers, thirdly, Lokayukta or Upa Lokayukta can act on a reference from the Governor.