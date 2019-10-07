Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh opposition leaders demand government to stop mining in Nallamala forest

Warns of staging protest in the national capital if CM Jagan failed to respond

Published: 07th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh opposition leaders demand State government take steps to stop mining activities in the Nallamalla forest area (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Opposition leaders, including CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and other leaders demanded that the State government take steps to stop mining activities in the Nallamalla forest area.

The leaders visited KK Kottala and tailings pond in Pulivendula constituency and interacted with the Uranium mining victims. The villagers poured out their problems to the leaders. They said that eight pregnant women underwent an abortion.

Gangulamma and Anjanamma explained to the leaders that many people in the area were suffering from various ailments, including skin diseases due to uranium mining.

“We are fetching drinking water from other areas as the water here is highly polluted,” the victims said. They deplored that they were not getting proper treatment at the PHC or at the government hospital for uranium mining-related ailments. Some farmers showed their withered crops to the leaders. A woman, Suhasini told the leaders that since 2013, over 100 families left the village. Later, the leaders examined the crops damaged due to mining.

Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishna said that they were moved by the plight of uranium victims. He said that the Telangana government has denied permission for uranium mining, whereas the AP government is yet to respond.

The Left leader warned of staging a protest in Delhi with the support of all Opposition parties if the government failed to take action.

Kalava Srinivaslu criticised the CM for not responding despite people from his own constituency suffering from Uranium mining-related problems. Akhila Priya alleged that the Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) was conducting drilling activities without the necessary permission.

CPI (ML) B Harinath, M CPI(U) M Venkata Reddy, Forward Bloc (L) leader M Mastan and RSP leader Devaraj were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI K Ramakrishna TDP TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu Bhuma Akhila Priya Andhra Pradesh government Nallamalla forest area M Venkata Reddy
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp