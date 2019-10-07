Andhra Pradesh opposition leaders demand government to stop mining in Nallamala forest

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Opposition leaders, including CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and other leaders demanded that the State government take steps to stop mining activities in the Nallamalla forest area.

The leaders visited KK Kottala and tailings pond in Pulivendula constituency and interacted with the Uranium mining victims. The villagers poured out their problems to the leaders. They said that eight pregnant women underwent an abortion.

Gangulamma and Anjanamma explained to the leaders that many people in the area were suffering from various ailments, including skin diseases due to uranium mining.

“We are fetching drinking water from other areas as the water here is highly polluted,” the victims said. They deplored that they were not getting proper treatment at the PHC or at the government hospital for uranium mining-related ailments. Some farmers showed their withered crops to the leaders. A woman, Suhasini told the leaders that since 2013, over 100 families left the village. Later, the leaders examined the crops damaged due to mining.

Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishna said that they were moved by the plight of uranium victims. He said that the Telangana government has denied permission for uranium mining, whereas the AP government is yet to respond.

The Left leader warned of staging a protest in Delhi with the support of all Opposition parties if the government failed to take action.

Kalava Srinivaslu criticised the CM for not responding despite people from his own constituency suffering from Uranium mining-related problems. Akhila Priya alleged that the Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) was conducting drilling activities without the necessary permission.

CPI (ML) B Harinath, M CPI(U) M Venkata Reddy, Forward Bloc (L) leader M Mastan and RSP leader Devaraj were also present.