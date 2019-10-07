Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's October power purchase at lower rate compared to last year

In a statement on Sunday, the minister described the government as a ‘chowkidar’ for power in the State.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has stated that power utilities purchased power at a much lower price of Rs 3.26 per unit on an average this month compared to Rs 6.21 per unit in October last year. He said that procurement of power at lower price shows the sincere efforts of the government to protect the power sector from unwanted financial burden.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister described the government as a ‘chowkidar’ for power in the State. The compulsory purchase of costly power put the entire sector in a deep crisis, he said, claiming that the power utilities have never seen such a kind of a financial crisis in the last 50 years.

“As a pro-people government, we will not let people be punished for the mistakes made by others (previous government) and cannot neglect the public sector, which is the backbone of the economy. That is why we are streamlining the power sector,” he asserted.

As a first step towards the streamlining, the minister cited the example of how the power utilities purchased power at a lower price in October this year compared to same month last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Energy Minister YSRCP government chowkidar
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp