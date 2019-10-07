Bhaskara Estate victims demand builder’s arrest, to meet Kakinada collector

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Residents of Bhaskara Estate have demanded the arrest of Victory Constructions proprietor Satti Buliveer Reddy for his failure to ensure quality standards in the construction of the apartment complex, which resulted in damage of three pillars. The residents on Sunday alleged that the builder was planning to construct a multiplex in place of Bhaskara Estate after demolishing the apartment.

After holding a meeting here on their future course of action, the victims decided to make a representation to the District Collector seeking justice on Monday.

The all-party committee extended its support to the cause of Bhaskara Estate victims. Committee leaders Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and Ch Ajay Kumar alleged that builders were playing with the lives of flat buyers by not maintaining quality standards in the construction of the apartment. The municipal authorities should take action against the errant builders, they said.