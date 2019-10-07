Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhaskara Estate victims demand builder’s arrest, to meet Kakinada collector

The all-party committee extended its support to the cause of  Bhaskara Estate victims.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bhaskara Estate victims (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Residents of Bhaskara Estate have demanded the arrest of Victory Constructions proprietor Satti Buliveer Reddy for his failure to ensure quality standards in the construction of the apartment complex, which resulted in damage of three pillars. The residents on Sunday alleged that the builder was planning to construct a multiplex in place of Bhaskara Estate after demolishing the apartment.

After holding a meeting here on their future course of action, the victims decided to make a representation to the District Collector seeking justice on Monday.  

The all-party committee extended its support to the cause of  Bhaskara Estate victims.  Committee leaders Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and Ch Ajay Kumar alleged that builders were playing with the lives of flat buyers by not maintaining quality standards in the construction of the apartment. The municipal authorities should take action against the errant builders, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaskara Estate Victory Constructions Satti Buliveer Reddy Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju Ch Ajay Kumar
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp