Guntur Municipal Corporation to take up repairs of roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha directed the engineering officials to take up repairs of roads, which were damaged due to the recent incessant rains, on a war-footing.

Holding a review meeting with the officials here, she said people were facing severe inconvenience due to damaged roads. Hence, the GMC officials take up road repair works immediately and complete them within the time frame. Emphasis should be laid on the improvement of drinking water supply and development of drainage system in the city.

All the complaints received pertaining to civic problems during the Spandana programme should be resolved on a priority basis, she said.

GMC Superintending Engineer Ravikrishna Raju, Executive Engineers Dasari Srinivasa Rao and Santhi Raju and others attended the meeting.