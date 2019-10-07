Heritage museum to open near Kondaveedu Fort on October 12

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The All India Reddy Welfare Association has constructed a heritage museum at House Ganesh village in Edlapadu Mandal at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The museum built near Kondaveedu fort will highlight the reign of Reddy kings. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate the heritage museum on October 12.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convenor K Siva Reddy said the three-storey heritage museum spread over 30,000 sq ft area will house 70 statues of Reddy kings, a replica of Kondaveedu fort, a big Nandi statue of the 15th century, two canons, antique coins, ancient scriptures and other artefacts. An audio-visual theatre has also been set up to screen documentary films on Kondaveedu fort and the reign of Reddy kings, he added.