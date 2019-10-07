Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari to swear in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the swearing-in of Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

At a formal swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Maheshwari in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of other delegates.

Before being appointed as the CJ of the AP High Court, Justice Maheshwari was a senior judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was born in 1961. After finishing BA and LLC, he practised law, before being appointed as an additional judge of MP High Court in 2005. He was made a permanent judge in 2008.

Krishna district collector A Md Imtiyaz inspected the arrangements made for the swearing-in ceremony.