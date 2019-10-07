Leader of the Opposition in AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramarkrishnudu lashes out at CM Jagan for not briefing media after meeting PM Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition in AP Legislative Council and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramarkrishnudu has lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not briefing the media after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the TDP leader said people of the State have every right to know what was discussed in the meeting between the Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He demanded that the content of the discussions between Jagan and Modi be made public.

Yanamala questioned the CM why is he hiding what was discussed in the meeting and if there is nothing to hide, why he failed to brief the media. “Stating that Rythu Bharsoa is not a new scheme, the former minister said the funds meant for the fourth and fifth instalments of crop loan waiver scheme is being diverted to that scheme.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra lodged a complaint against the State government with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, stating that the State has failed to clear the MGNREGS bills, even when the Centre has released funds to the State. Speaking to media persons, they said the minister gave them an assurance to seek an explanation from the State government regarding the issue.

TDP to organise Dalit Chaitanya yatra

Guntur: The TDP will conduct Dalit Chaitanya Yatra in protest against the attacks on Dalit community in the State. TDP MLC and former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao alleged that incidents of attacks on Dalits were increasing in the State. The Dalit Chaitanya Yatra will be organised soon to create awareness among Dalits on their constitutional rights, he said.