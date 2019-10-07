Lord Malayappa Swamy rides Suryaprabha Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The seventh day of annual Brahmotsavams turned colourful as the devotees had an opportunity to witness Lord Malayappa Swamy ride the celestial carriers - the Sun and the Moon - here on Sunday.

Encircling the four mada streets of the temple, Lord took a celestial ride on the shining ‘Suryaprabha Vahanam’.

The vehicle decked with garlands in the hues of orange, enhanced the charm of the Lord, much to the delight of the devotees. Later in the evening, Lord Malayappa took a pleasant ride on ‘Chandraprabha Vahanam’, giving a soothing feel to the devotees.

Sun God

Among all the vehicle processions, during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, ‘Suryaprabha Vahanam’

holds a special place as the Sun God is worshipped along with deity Malayappa Swamy

volunteers’ services lauded

Tirumala: TTD AEO AV Dharma Reddy has lauded 3,500 Srivari Seva volunteers for rendering best services to pilgrims even in inclement weather conditions on Garuda Seva Day. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Annaprasadam special officer Venugopal, catering officer Shastry, health officer Dr RR Reddy and others participated in the meeting held here on Sunday

Prayers to golden umbrella

Tirumala: As part of the Brahmotsavams, the traditional event of offering prayers to the golden umbrella was conducted in a grand way on Sunday evening. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, AEO AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati JEO P Basant Kumar and CVSO Gopinath Jatti participated in the customary festival held ahead of Rathotsavam which will be held on October 7.