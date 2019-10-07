SV Ranga Rao’s 9.3-feet bronze statue unveiled at Tadepalligudem

By Express News Service

ELURU: Actor and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi unveiled a 9.3-feet bronze statue of legendary actor SV Ranga Rao at SVR Circle in Housing Board Colony of Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district, on Sunday amid much fanfare.

Chiranjeevi, who arrived in a special flight from Hyderabad to Gannavaram in Vijayawada, went to Tadepallegudem by road. He was accorded grand welcome by Narasapuram MP Kanumuri Raghu Rama Krishnama Raju, Tadepalligudem MLA K Satyanarayana, former ministers P Manikayala Rao and Vatti Vasanta Kumar and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi described it as an honour to unveil the statue of the legendary SV Ranga Rao.

“For the past year, the organisers have been asking me to unveil the statue and for some reasons I could not come,” he said.

On the occasion, the megastar, as his fans call him, said his father had a rare opportunity of working with SV Ranga Rao in Jagat Kiladilu and Jagat Jantrilu. “SV Ranga Rao is known for his dialogue delivery and oratory skills. He is my inspiration for coming into films. Such a great personality being a Telugu man is a matter of pride for everyone in the State,” he said. Stating that for acting there are no regional boundaries, he said SV Ranga Rao is a world-acclaimed actor. Having his statue in Tadepalligudem is a happy movement for all, he said.