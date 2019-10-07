Two killed, three injured in car, auto mishaps in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two persons died in separate road mishaps in the district on Sunday. Sk Rafi (22) of Pedda Dornala died when the car he was driving met with an accident and overturned at Nikarampalli village in Markapuram Mandal.

His father Sk Hussain Basha (47) was injured in the incident. Locals shifted him to the hospital. Markapuram police registered a case.

In another accident at Diguvametta village in Giddalur Mandal, Ramu Nayak died and three passengers were injured when auto was hit by a car coming from Nandyal. The injured were shifted to hospital. A case was registered.