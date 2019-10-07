Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag proves Team India’s lucky ground again

Joy of cricket fans at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium knew no bounds as India beat South Africa with a margin of over 200 plus runs on Sunday.

Spectators waving Indian flags to celebrate the victory of the men in blue in the Test match against South Africa at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag on Sunday | express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Joy of cricket fans at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium knew no bounds as India beat South Africa with a margin of over 200 plus runs on Sunday. Vizag has yet again proved to be a lucky ground for India.

With the final day of the Test match falling on a holiday, a boisterous atmosphere reigned supreme as several students and youth thronged the stadium to witness the day’s play. Much to the delight of the home crowd, South Africa innings folded after the lunch break; they were convincingly outplayed by India in all departments of the game.

“Vizag has become a favourite hunting ground for India. The home team began its ICC Test ranking campaign by winning the series opener against South Africa in style. Above all a Test match victory in our city made us proud and elated,” Srikar, a software employee from Chennai, said. He along with his friends witnessed the match on Saturday and Sunday.

The five-day match saw students thronging the stadium in large numbers on all the days adding a festive look to otherwise dull proceedings. Most of them said they enjoyed the match to the hilt. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravinchandran Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja were favourites among schoolchildren.

“The Vizag pitch was initially considered a batsman’s paradise and good for one-dayers. However, the match against South Africa proved it is a good pitch for Tests too,” former BCCI match referee and former Ranji player GJJ Raju said.

Raju said India outplayed South Africa in batting, bowling and fielding. India now has a balanced team with a powerful batting line up. The success of Mayank Agarwal as an opener has given an edge to the skipper to plan the game, he said.

Referring to Vizag stadium, Raju said it has emerged number one international venue for cricket matches in Andhra Pradesh. Ever since Vizag has been given Test status, it may get matches out of turn and if the choice is given no one will say no to Vizag, he said. Gitam Engineering college students said they enjoyed the match thoroughly on a penultimate day as Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs after South African bowling.

Raju said Jadeja is a wonderful player and an excellent fielder. He saves 30 to 40 runs for the team in any match. Credit for hosting the Test match should go to groundsmen, local cricket players and cricket fans of the City of Destiny.

