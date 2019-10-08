1,000 SC/ST reservation candidates may get secretariat postings in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities are exercising to fill the vacancies caused due to non-joining of some of the selected candidates for the village/ward secretariat staff posts with the qualified/eligible SC/ST/BC candidates as the cut-off mark was decreased further (5 marks) in several categories. With this around 1,000 SC/ST reservation candidates may get jobs in Prakasam district.

According to the allegations of some SC/ST candidates who were qualified in the recent village/ward secretariat staff recruitment examinations, the district authorities made mistakes in considering the reservation roster points and applying local and non-local criteria. Due to these irregularities and mistakes, some of the SC/ ST candidates got good ranks in the open category, officials allocated them to their concerned reserved posts and thus, to that extent SC/ ST category candidates were lost their employment opportunities.

When the victim candidates reported this to the District Collector and other officials, they ordered the officials to re-check the facts. Later as the allegations of the victims found correct, now the district authorities are thinking to correct those irregularities and fill those additional vacancies with the already qualified SC/ST candidates in the second phase.

In another hand, the government has decided to decrease the cut-off limit to further 5 marks less, in consideration of the pleas made by contract/outsource employees who were in the service and qualified in the recent examinations, a few more candidates may get a chance in the next appointment drive. Already one list of candidates was submitted to the Collector’s persual and hope, very soon it will be okayed.

“Already we have given appointment orders to 5,500 candidates across the district. With the latest developments, we are expecting another 1,000 candidates may get employment opportunity in the second phase of the appointments,” said an official of Collectorate.