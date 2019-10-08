Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting on October 16 to review schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet will meet on October 16 and is likely to take stock of the implementation of the schemes that were launched by the government in the past couple of weeks.

The CM will chair the Cabinet meeting, which will be held just a day after the launch of YSR Rythu Bharosa in Nellore district. The Cabinet will also ratify the report submitted by the expert committee headed by Dr Sujatha Rao on the reforms to be introduced in the medical and health sector. The government launched Vahana Mitra last week for the benefit of auto and taxi drivers and it will launch YSR Kanti Velugu on October 10.