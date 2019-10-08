Call data analysis helps cops crack Kakinada double murder

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The call data analysis has helped police crack the couple’s murder case. Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi explained the case details. Tummalapalli Satyanandam (66) and his wife Mangatayaru (62) were murdered in their house by unknown miscreants on June 6, 2019.

The then Law and Order DSP Ravi Varma and other police officials inspected the scene of offence. Clues team and sniffer dog squad were pressed into service to collect information pertaining to the assailants. Two Town police registered a case and took up investigation.

The couple got a son and two daughters, who settled in the US and Mumbai. When the police failed to achieve any major breakthrough in the double murder case, they contacted the couple’s children. But, they could not provide any vital information to the police to crack the double murder case.

Later, Kakinada DSP Kumar had directed Two Town constable Karri Nukaraju and Sarpavaram constable K Roop Kumar to probe the double murder. The two cops, along with Three Town head constable Goppu Narasinga Rao, investigated the couple’s murder. The three-member team questioned several persons pertaining to the murder of the couple. In the process, they came to know that Ambati Veerraju (35) of Ulapalli village in Biccavolu mandal, stayed in the house of the couple as a tenant till April 2018. Later, he moved to another house. Suspecting the role of Veerraju in the double murder case, the cops analysed his call data and WhatsApp group contacts. He made as many as 2,500 calls from his mobile phone. He contacted about 90 people and the number of his WhatsApp group contacts was 15. A phone call of 3 seconds duration had helped the police to crack the murder case.

Meanwhile, Veerraju went to Vijayawada in connection with his share business. When the cops contacted Veerraju and asked him to come to Kakinada in connection with the case investigation, he tried to evade police. In the meantime, the cops contacted Veerraju’s friend and recovered a silver plate and some other things. When interrogated, Veerraju had pleaded guilty in the couple’s murder.

While doing share business, Veerraju had lost `40 to `50 lakh and he was debt-ridden. As part of his conspiracy to come out of the red, he went to the house of Satyanandam and revived his old contacts with the couple.

On June 6, he went to the house of Satyanandam around 8.30 pm. He first attacked Mangatayaru who was alone in the house. He hit on her head with a hammer, which resulted in her instantaneous death. Later, Satyanandam entered the house. Veerraju also attacked him with the hammer. Later, he left the house with some valuables, the SP said.

Adnan Nayeem Asmi appreciated the three constables who nabbed Veerraju by analysing his call data.