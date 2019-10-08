Chirala Police nab 4-member gang

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chirala police nabbed a four-member gang on Monday and recovered an auto, a bike and Rs 44,000 from its possession. Producing the accused before the media, DSP Jaya Rama Subba Reddy revealed that Venkata Ramana, Yedukondalu, Santhosh and Mukundam were habitual offenders.

The quartet who are friends started committing thefts to earn easy money for their vices. On Sunday, they waylaid a person and took away Rs 49,000 from him.Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police nabbed the four-member gang, the DSP said.