Ex-MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar urges rural people to utilise Dhulipalla Veeraiah Chowdary Trust services

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: DVC Hospital and Research Centre chairman and former TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar appealed to people to utilise the services of Dhulipalla Veeraiah Chowdary Trust. Addressing a press conference at Vadlamudi in Chebrolu mandal on Monday, along with director Dr Ch Srinivas, and managing director D Jyothirmai, he said that the hospital would be inaugurated soon. Dr G Jagadish, former director of Balaji Institute of Rehabilitation and Research for Disabled (BIRRD), Tirupati, announced his affiliation with DVC Hospital.

Dr Naveen Karanam, chief operating officer, said DVC Hospital is open to entering into MoUs with civil aviation companies for air ambulance services. DVC Hospital is the only hospital in Andhra Pradesh with a helipad in its premises, he said.