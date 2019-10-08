Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy damage to crop as rain batters Anantapur district

The Penukonda-Madakasira road overflowed with floodwater after a check dam breached leading to vehicular traffic disruption.

An APSRTC bus lies tilted to one side on the Chelivanka stream near Hebbetam village in Holagunda mandal of Kurnool district on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL: Heavy rains battered parts of Anantapur district cutting off road connectivity to several villages in Tadipatri, Rayadurg, Madakasira and other Assembly constituencies. Police quarters in D Hirehal Mandal and a Public Health Centre in Tarimela were inundated.

The rains caused damage to standing crops while in neighbouring Kurnool district, eight passengers narrowly escaped from getting washed away after an APSRTC bus tilted to one side while crossing an overflowing stream in Holagunda mandal.

Heavy rains started since Sunday in several parts of the district. Tadipatri received the highest amount of rainfall of 11.5 cm.

The rains which started late Sunday night pounded several parts till Monday 8 am leading to overflowing of several check dams, streams and rivulets. Several people faced problems with their houses being flooded.

The Penukonda-Madakasira road overflowed with floodwater after a check dam breached leading to vehicular traffic disruption.

Standing crops in Neelakantapuram village in Madakasira mandal got damaged with the Siddagiri stream overflowing while roads got badly damaged in Madakasira mandal due to the overflowing of several streams and rivulets.

Police personnel residing in Police Quarters at D Hirehal woke up to their shock as rainwater entered their houses. Similarly, the rainwater entered the Tarimela PHC in Singanamala mandal causing inconvenience to the patients. The rain havoc was not just confined to villages. People in municipalities like Madakasira, Tadipatri, Hindupur, Penukonda had a harrowing time as rainwater flooded their homes in several low lying areas.

In a silver lining to the rain havoc, the people of Amidyala Gondi have a lot to cheer as a stream came alive for the first time after lying bone dry for 30 years. Similarly, Jammimanupalli Vaagu received copious water flows for the first time in nearly 40 years. The water from the stream submerged crops in nearby villages.

In Kurnool district, an RTC bus with six passengers and its crew tilted to one side while crossing an overflowing stream. However, all of them were brought out safely from the bus.

The bus, which was proceeding from Holaguda to Adoni, was crossing the overflowing Chelivanka when it titled to one side. The driver, conductor and the six passengers were brought out safely by locals.

