Here's why Virat Kohli was running with a bag over his head in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India and South Africa teams left for Pune from Visakhapatnam. The two teams played Test series opener at ACA-VDCA Stadium here from October 2 to 6. India won the match. They will now play the second Test at Pune from October 10.

Meanwhile, Indian players after alighting the bus at the airport reportedly had to run in the rain to reach the safety of portico. The incident happened due to lack of coordination between State and airport security agencies.

When contacted, DCP Udayabhaskar said no such incident had come to his notice.

The embarrassing incident happened due to alleged protocol violation. The two buses carrying India and South Africa players started from their hotel for the airport almost at the same time. As South Africa team bus reached the airport first, it was parked in Lane 1 meant for VIPs. However, the bus carrying Indian players reportedly was parked in Lane 3.