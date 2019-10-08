Husband kills woman in a fit of rage in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man killed his wife in a fit of rage at Kosigi on Monday. The deceased was identified as A Anitha (32). According to police, Anitha married Avula Keshavudu of Tadipatri 15 years ago. The couple had two children aged 11 and 9 years respectively.

To celebrate Dasara festival with her parents, Anitha, along with her husband, visited Kosigi. On Sunday night, Keshavudu told his wife about his plan to celebrate the festival at Tadipatri and asked her to accompany him.

However, Anitha told her husband that she cannot accompany him as she wants to celebrate the festival with her parents. Enraged Keshavudu exchanged heated arguments with his wife and his in-laws. He stabbed Anitha with a scissor in a fit of rage.

When she collapsed on the floor, Keshavudu smashed his wife’s head with a stone and fled the spot. Kosigi SI Dhanunjaya registered a case.