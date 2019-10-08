Home States Andhra Pradesh

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari sworn in as first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function held in Vijayawada. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, acting chief justice of AP High Court C Praveen Kumar and other dignitaries were present. However, after the main function, the Governor had to administer the oath a second time inside the VIP room of Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, as Justice Maheshwari erroneously read “Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh” while being sworn-in the first time at the open ceremony. Inside the VIP room, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and state Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam were present when the mistake was corrected. Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena pointed out the mistake in the oath-taking and got it corrected.

Earlier, the Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh High Court read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India. Justice Maheswari was appointed by the President on September 3, following Supreme Court Collegium proposing his name in its resolution dated August 22.

Before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Justice Maheshwari was a judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from temporary premises at Amaravati.
Justice C Praveen Kumar held a charge as acting Chief Justice till now.

Know first Chief Justice of AP HC  
Before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was a judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was born on June 29, 1961. After completing BA and LLB, he enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practised law. He was appointed as an additional judge of MP High Court in 2005. Justice Maheshwari was made a permanent judge in 2008

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Biswabhusan Harichandan YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP High Court C Praveen Kumar Tummalapalli Kalakshetram LV Subrahmanyam
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp