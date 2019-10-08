Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari sworn in as first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari at a public function held in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, acting chief justice of AP High Court C Praveen Kumar and other dignitaries were present. However, after the main function, the Governor had to administer the oath a second time inside the VIP room of Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, as Justice Maheshwari erroneously read “Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh” while being sworn-in the first time at the open ceremony. Inside the VIP room, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, judges of the High Court and state Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam were present when the mistake was corrected. Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena pointed out the mistake in the oath-taking and got it corrected.

Earlier, the Registrar General of Andhra Pradesh High Court read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India. Justice Maheswari was appointed by the President on September 3, following Supreme Court Collegium proposing his name in its resolution dated August 22.

Before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Justice Maheshwari was a judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from temporary premises at Amaravati.

Justice C Praveen Kumar held a charge as acting Chief Justice till now.

Know first Chief Justice of AP HC

Before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was a judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was born on June 29, 1961. After completing BA and LLB, he enrolled as an advocate in 1985 and practised law. He was appointed as an additional judge of MP High Court in 2005. Justice Maheshwari was made a permanent judge in 2008