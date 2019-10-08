Kurnool Man kills friend’s wife for non-payment of Rs 10,000 loan

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man killed his friend’s wife over non-payment of Rs 10,000 hand loan at Budavarapeta here late on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Vijayalakshmi (35), a daily wage labourer and a resident of Budavarapeta under Three-Town police station limits.

According to police, auto driver Anji and his friend Babu were drinking at the former’s house. While drinking Babu asked Anji to return his Rs 10,000, to which Vijayalakshmi replied that they have already paid the amount.

Enraged at her answer, Babu attacked Vijayalakshmi with a stick. She was rushed to the Kurnool government general hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

CI Ramakrishna Reddy said that a case has been registered against Babu and investigation is on. Babu was accused in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, cheating and thefts, the CI added.