Now, people can check tenders as CM Jagan Reddy launches judicial panel website

The tender-related documents referred to judicial preview will be put in the public domain for a week and invite suggestions from the public.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with judicial preview panel chairman Justice B Siva Shankara Rao, launching the official logo of the committee on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another step towards bringing in transparency in the tendering process, the official website of the Judicial Preview Committee was launched on Monday for the general public to give their suggestions and objections on the tenders invited by the government for various projects. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the official website and also the logo of the Judicial Preview Committee at his residence in Tadepalli.

The State government brought in the State Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act 2019 on August 14, 2019 for undertaking a judicial review prior to inviting tenders for all infrastructure projects worth Rs 100 crore and above. The move was intended to ensure conformity to procedure, rules and guidelines prescribed by State and Central governments from time to time.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier appointed retired judge Justice Dr B Siva Shankara Rao as the chairman of the Committee. “The objective of establishing the committee is to utilise all the government’s resources in a suitable manner and deliver transparency in governance. The government will upload all the tender documents on the website for public opinion and suggestions. The committee will consider public suggestions and objections if it thinks that they are suitable,’’ an official said adding that based on the approval of the Committee, the government will complete the tender procedure.

Justice Dr B Siva Shankara Rao, Committee chairman, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam, Principal Secretary Rajath Bhargava, Commissioner and Inspector General for Stamps & Registration Siddarth Jain were present at the launch.

The website is: judicialpreview.ap.gov.in

