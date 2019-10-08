Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spiritual ecstasy marks Rathotsavam at Lord Venkateswara temple

Decorated chariot, carrying deities, passes through mada streets; dozens of cultural troupes precede procession

Published: 08th October 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Splendour marked the Rathotsavam at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday, the penultimate day of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.The processional deities of Lord Malayappa flanked by his two divine consorts on his either side were ceremoniously mounted atop the giant wooden chariot amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by the temple pundits.

Tens of thousands of devotees from different parts of the country participated in the divine procession. Devotees congregated all along the mada streets through which the procession passed by. The chariot was tastefully decorated with different varieties of flowers, flags and festoons. As is customary, the golden umbrella was tied atop the mammoth chariot. The chanting of ‘Govinda’ ‘Govinda’ by the devotees filled the air.

The chariot rolled majestically down the thoroughfares of the hill temple preceded by temple paraphernalia, including half-a-dozen caparisoned elephants, horses, bulls, cultural and bhajan troops besides a contingent of Vedic pundits led by the priests of the temple.

As the congregation was huge, the temple management facilitated the chariot movement at a slow pace for the convenience of the devotees. While the engineering staff manoeuvred the movement of the chariot, the district police, along with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams vigilance and security personnel, managed the crowd.

Later in the evening, the procession of Aswa Vahanam was organised marking the conclusion of vahana sevas. TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, AEO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, ACVO Sivakumar Reddy, temple deputy EO Harindranath, Peishkar Lokanadham and others took part.

Six Lakh devotees had Lord’s darshan in seven days

Tirumala: As many as 6.02 lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in the last seven days at Tirumala, temple deputy EO Harindranath has said. Speaking at the media centre here on Monday, he informed that they had cancelled VIP break darshan, `300 special darshan, Arjitha Sevas and privilege darshans to facilitate more number of devotees to have darshan of Lord. The deputy EO informed that the temple hundi netted `17.97 crore during Brahmotsavams. He stated that they have kept a buffer stock of 8.5 lakh laddus, adding that 30.15 lakh laddus have been sold in the last seven days. TTD PRO Dr. T Ravi, Potu Peishkar Srinivasulu and other senior officials were present.

Festive look
The temple town wore a festive look
The day began with the pre-dawn rituals inside the hill temple
Soon after the abhishekam to the presiding deity, the authorities organised the procession of Utsava deities to the Ratha Mandapam
Chanting of Govinda namam by the devotees rent the air

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rathotsavam Lord Venkateswara Brahmotsavams Lord Malayappa Vedic hymns TTD TTD EO
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp