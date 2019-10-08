Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams use technology to good effect for providing best services to multitude of pilgrims

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Thanks to IT, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is able to provide the best services to pilgrims in every area, be it darshan, accommodation, laddu prasadam distribution and tonsuring. Almost every service in TTD is connected to IT. The devotees across the globe are able to get updates on the mega event at Tirumala at the click of a button.

Paperless administration

The IT initiatives taken by the TTD has led to paperless administration and speeding up of official proceedings. The e-Office has prompted TTD to achieve its goal of smart governance in administration.

Transparency

The booking process of Arjitha Sevas, Kalyana Mandapams and admissions into TTD educational institutions has become more transparent.

Govinda Mobile app

The online services, including the booking of Rs 300 special darshan tickets, e-Donation, e-Hundi etc., can be done through the TTD mobile application, Govinda App.