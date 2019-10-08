Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone tops in exports among all seven zones

Reddy hoped the SEZs in the zone will achieve `85,000 crore target this fiscal year in exports.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

APCCIF delegation, led by its ex-president G Sambasiva Rao, greeting zonal commissioner of VSEZ ARM Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Monday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 53 developers located in Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) achieved highest growth in exports (Rs 44,571 crore) from  April 1 to September 30 in the current financial year against Rs 34,459 crore during the last fiscal year.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, VSEZ Zonal Development Commissioner ARM Reddy said the zone recorded 29.35 per cent growth, highest among all seven SEZs—Cochin, Mumbai, Falta, Kandla, Chennai and Noida—in the country. He praised the efforts of all developers and 472 units in VSEZ for achieving the highest exports in merchandise and services despite the slowdown in the automobile sector.

He said there are 351 notified SEZs in the country and out of the 232 are operational. The investment made by these SEZs so far is Rs 5.07 lakh crore and providing employment to 20.61 lakh compared to 1.34 lakh in 2006. Exports from 5,109 SEZ units in the country during 2018-19 are to the tune of Rs 7.01  lakh crore.

Reddy said VSEZ, which was set up in 1989 as VEPZ, has its jurisdiction over Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Yanam, though its activity is prominent in the State and Telangana.
VSEZ’s contribution to the country’s exports is pegged at Rs 74,747.61 crore during 2018-19 and attracted investment worth Rs 55,452.40 crore and providing jobs to more than 3,45,134 persons apart from support to infrastructure, domestic industries, domestic service providers and local economy, he added.

The SEZs, which have achieved the highest growth rate this fiscal year in exports are APIIC Ltd, Naidupeta, Sricity SEZ e, FAB City SPV (India) Limited, Brandix India Apparel City Pvt Ltd, and Bharatiya International SEZ Ltd.

He said, “We have approved 46 units in multiple sectors in the zone in the past six months with an estimated investment of Rs 2,944 crore and estimated export worth Rs 26,654 crore and employment of 25,329 people in five years.

Investment in software sector was the highest at Rs 23,239.67 crore, followed by pharma sector with Rs 8,428.60 crore, non-conventional energy with Rs 2,057.00 crore and textiles and garments with Rs 1,055.30 crore, he said.

The overall employment generation in SEZs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has touched 3,45,134 till June this year with the software sector leading in employment generation with 2,79,065. Reddy hoped the SEZs in the zone will achieve Rs 85,000 crore target this fiscal year in exports.

Chambers lauds VSEZ

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation former president G Sambasiva Rao along with core committee members BSSV Narayana, KVS Varma and G Raghu met Reddy and congratulated him for achieving the highest growth among seven zones in the country.
They lauded him for his pro-active and industry-friendly attitude.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone VSEZ VSEZ Zonal Development Commissioner ARM Reddy Automobile sector slowdown
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp