YSRC sees TDP hand in ‘obscene’ social media posts against CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the TDP leaders are behind the “obscene” social media posts against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his family members and other YSRC leaders, a delegation of YSRC MLAs on Monday lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Gautam Sawang seeking stern action against the perpetrators as the content is “highly objectionable”.

Speaking to reporters after filing a complaint with the DGP, party MLAs Jogi Ramesh, TJR Sudhakar Babu and Undavalli Sridevi alleged that TDP leaders, including its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, were behind the malicious campaign against Jagan.

“We urged the police to conduct searches at the offices of the TDP in Hyderabad and Guntur to bring out the facts,’’ they said. The TDP’s social media wing is being operated from its Hyderabad office, they said and alleged that around 2,000 social media operators recruited by the TDP were trying to defame the image of YSRC leaders by posting objectionable content on various social media platforms.

“We have provided the evidence and are confident about the conspiracy,’’ they said.

“Four days ago, Chandrababu Naidu, at a media conference, took exception to the social media posts against a TDP woman leader. Now see these posts. Some of the social media posts on women YSRC MLAs are very shameful,’’ they said.

Undavalli Sridevi said that the TDP was using social media for wrong purposes.“Social media should be used for good purposes. You (Naidu) are using it for your malicious propaganda against us. You are using social media to target and defame us. You have done the same ahead of the elections also,’’ Sridevi said.

Another MLA Sudhakar Babu asked Naidu to come up with evidence to show that the social media posts against the Telugu Desam leaders were instigated by the YSRC. “We are ready to come up with evidence to prove that the social media posts against YSR Congress leaders are the handiwork of Telugu Desam Party leaders. We are ready to prove that the malicious posts are your creation,’’ Sudhakar Babu said, challenging Naidu for a debate.