Andhra government to form sub-committee to solve archakas’ woes

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has said the government will constitute a sub-committee to look into the demands of archakas.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao inviting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Dasara festival celebrations atop Indrakeeladri | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has said the government will constitute a sub-committee to look into the demands of archakas. 

A delegation of archakas and Brahmin community leaders met Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday. The meeting was convened following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The minister also assured to take steps for protecting the temple lands and assets.

Srinivasa Rao said the government would take steps to extend the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to 3,600 temples across the State from the existing 1,600 temples.

