Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh  to launch new e-procurement policy from January 1

The policy will not just be applied to projects at State-level, but will also be followed in case of works at district-level too, the CM added.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials during a review meeting on e-procurement at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to ensure transparency in the tendering and procurement process, the State government has decided to overhaul the existing system by bringing in a new policy from January 1. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to draft a policy for procurement of all goods, works and services worth between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 100 crore for foolproof award and procurement of works.

In a review meeting on e-procurement on Wednesday, Jagan also instructed the officials concerned to further simplify the process of reverse tendering so that more agencies could participate, thus resulting in competitive bidding.

“The reverse tendering process needs to be strengthened and simplified so that at least 60 per cent of the participants, who filed bids, could take part in reverse tendering. This will help us in the competitive process, resulting in saving more public money. Then reverse tendering could be done in projects worth between 10 lakh and Rs 100 crore. Formulate a new policy to implement it from January 1,” the Chief Minister told the officials.

The policy will not just be applied to projects at State-level, but will also be followed in case of works at district-level too, the CM added. The information pertaining to the lowest bid has to be displayed in the public domain on e-procurement website for the people to see. “After displaying it for a week, reverse tendering can be done,” he suggested. For the projects over Rs 100 crore, the government had already constituted a judicial preview commission, which will scrutinise the documents before initiating the bidding process.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to appoint an IAS officer especially to monitor the reverse tendering, judicial preview and other e-procurement related aspects. “The official will ensure that the information necessary for a judicial preview of tenders is given to the commission. Once the tender is sent to the commission, the official from the department concerned should explain the details to the chairperson,” he said.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that each department was following different modalities for e-procurement, Jagan told them to make it uniform. “The uniform system of e-procurement should be used from November 1 by all the departments,” he said.

Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries from finance, services, school education and other departments were present in the review meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reverse tendering judicial preview Special Chief Secretaries
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp