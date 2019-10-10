Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy urges YSRC MLAs Kotamreddy Reddy and Kakani Reddy to iron out differences

It is learnt that the party leadership asked senior leaders YV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to sort out the differences between the MLAs.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:46 AM

YSRC MLAs from Nellore district Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The alleged differences between YSRC MLAs from Nellore district Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy have reached the State capital of Amaravati. YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy summoned the duo to the party office on Wednesday.  

It is learnt that the party leadership asked senior leaders YV Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to sort out the differences between the MLAs.Trouble brewed in the YSRC in Nellore district recently with party Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy pointing fingers at party MLA from Sarvepalle, Kakani, for the case registered against him by Venkatachalam MPDO A Sarala. It may be recalled that Sarala lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Kotamreddy and his associate threatened her demanding water connection to a layout in Golagamudi.

Later, Kotamreddy alleged that associates of Kakani were behind the case registered against him by the MPDO. Kotamreddy was arrested and later let off on bail in the case. During the meeting held on Wednesday, Jagan reportedly asked Kotamreddy and Kakani to sort out their differences. Emerging out of the meeting, Kotamreddy said he never had any differences with Kakani. “Kakani is my close relative. During the very recent Rottela Panduga, on his request, I took Kakani’s family members personally to the festival,’’ he said. Kotamreddy said that he never accused Kakani of instigating his associates against him, but only “suspected” the Sarvepalle MLA’s hand behind the case.

Two MPs and five MLAs from the district attended the meeting. The ruling party wanted to solve the issue ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nellore to launch YSR Rythu Bharosa on October 15.

