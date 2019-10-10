Home States Andhra Pradesh

Grand finale to Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara

The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chakrasnanam took place at TTD (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday.

At the crack of the dawn, the idols of Lord Malayappa and His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with Chakrathalwar were taken out in a grand procession to the temple of Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy. After the completion of the rituals, the priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanam followed by Chakrasnanam.

Tens of thousands of devotees who had congregated on the steps of the temple tank waited patiently for the auspicious moment and took a holy dip in the tank waters after the idol of Lord Chakrathalwar was immersed. The temple management deployed expert swimmers at the tank as a precautionary measure. TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal attributed the success of the festival to the coordinated efforts of TTD, the police and APSRTC. The suggestions given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit were very useful, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brahmotsavams Lord Venkateswara Chakrasnanam at the pushkarini here on Tuesday. pushkarini Lord Malayappa Sridevi Bhudevi TTD Executive officer Lord Chakrathalwar APSRTC TTD
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp