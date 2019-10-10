Speculation ends as Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao attends TDP meet 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday sprang a surprise by attending the party’s Visakhapatnam North segment meeting convened by party district leadership ahead of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Vizag on Thursday.

Ganta did not attend the party meetings for the past couple of months and his stoic silence has led to spread of speculations that he might switch loyalties.

TDP urban president SA Rahman, who presided over the meeting on Wednesday, said Ganta will be monitoring the two-day programmes of Naidu.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, has not attended the party meeting. Ganesh, who is having differences with district party leaders, didn’t even respond to the notice given by Rahman. However, the MLA will lead a motorcycle rally to welcome Naidu.