Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speculation ends as Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao attends TDP meet 

TDP urban president SA Rahman, who presided over the meeting on Wednesday, said Ganta will be monitoring the two-day programmes of Naidu.

Published: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday sprang a surprise by attending the party’s Visakhapatnam North segment meeting convened by party district leadership ahead of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Vizag on Thursday.

Ganta did not attend the party meetings for the past couple of months and his stoic silence has led to spread of speculations that he might switch loyalties.  

TDP urban president SA Rahman, who presided over the meeting on Wednesday, said Ganta will be monitoring the two-day programmes of Naidu.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, has not attended the party meeting. Ganesh, who is having differences with district party leaders, didn’t even respond to the notice given by Rahman. However, the MLA will lead a motorcycle rally to welcome Naidu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao Visakhapatnam North segment meeting TDP TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp