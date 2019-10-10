Titli-hit Uddanam farmers yet to get additional aid

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It is a month since Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy started the process of distributing additional compensation to cyclone Titli-hit Uddanam horticulture farmers. During his visit to the Srikakulam district, Jagan handed over the forms to about 10 farmers at Palasa on September 6.

Though the officials hurriedly started the distribution of additional compensation forms, horticulture officials have not yet disbursed the compensation to any beneficiary till now.

About Rs 283 crore will be disbursed to horticulture farmers for the loss of coconut and cashew crop as additional compensation.

Previously they had disbursed about Rs 282 crore compensation to the farmers. About 15 lakh coconut trees were damaged in the Titli cyclone, while cashew crop was damaged in 15,000 hectare.

The previous government had disbursed Rs 1,500 for the loss of each coconut tree and Rs 30,000 per hectare for the damage of cashew crop. Jagan, during his padayatra, had promised the additional compensation of Rs 1,500 per each coconut tree and Rs 20,000 per hectare for the damage of cashew crop. About 1.3 lakh horticulture farmers will receive the additional compensation for the loss of coconut and cashew crops in the district. Even the TDP leaders, including the then MLAs, made allegations of irregularities during the disbursement of compensation

“I received Rs 2.70 lakh compensation for the damage of coconut trees in 4.8 acre last year,” said Balaka Rammurthy, a horticulture farmer from Pedda Kojjiriya village. He also said, “Though the Chief Minister handed over forms for the additional compensation to a few farmers, I have not received any payment even after a month.” He also said none of the people in his village received the additional compensation.

Similarly, another horticulture farmer Bodda Chinna Krishna Murthy from Peddakojjiriya village said that he had received about Rs 1.7 lakh compensation for the loss of coconut trees in 3 acres during the cyclone Titli. He said he was eagerly waiting for the additional compensation, granted by the YSRC government.

Speaking to TNIE, horticulture additional director RV Prasad said they were directed to verify the genuineness of each beneficiary prior to disbursement of additional compensation.

“On the allegation of anomalies during the disbursement last year, higher-ups directed us to conduct the verification survey. Following the directives, we have been conducting verification for genuineness in about 25 mandals. We have completed the verification in about seven mandals so far,” Prasad said. About 250 teams have been deployed for the verification. He also said that the verification was likely to be completed by October-end.