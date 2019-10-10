Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government to establish corporationn to implement 50% quota in outsourcing jobs

50 per cent jobs for women; recruitment through online portal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has decided to establish an exclusive corporation for the implementation of 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in contract jobs in government departments. The government is taking steps to have the corporation functioning from December 1.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Jagan, on Wednesday, gave the green signal for the establishment of a separate corporation for the implementation of his poll promise of reserving 50 per cent of outsourcing jobs to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.  

A total of 50 per cent of such jobs should be given to women, the Chief Minister ordered. The corporation, for which the State cabinet is scheduled to give its approval on October 16, will come under the general administration department. The district collector will act as ex-officio to the corporation. Any department with a requirement of contract employees will have to furnish the details to the corporation, which will recruit candidates through an online portal.

Each department has been following different modalities by engaging third-party agencies for the recruitment and fixation of salaries of such employees, arguably causing disparities.

To fix this problem, Jagan had made a promise prior to the elections that 50 per cent of contract jobs would be reserved and that the recruitment and salary fixation would be done in a uniform manner.
The corporation will work towards streamlining the payment of salaries to outsourcing employees through an online mechanism. This would not only eliminate the engagement of a third-party agency but also ensure transparency, a CMO official said.

Exclusive corporation
The corporation will come under general administration dept
District collectors will act as ex-officio to a corporation
Any department with a requirement of contract employees will have to furnish the details to the corporation, which will recruit candidates through an online portal
1,00,000 people have been working as outsourcing employees in various government departments

