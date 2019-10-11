Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘rowdy govt’, asks cops to join YSRC  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the YSRC government, calling it a “rowdy government”. He also alleged that some police officers were working at the behest of the government to target the TDP.

Naidu’s outburst came after police stopped the party’s motorcycle rally to the TDP city office from airport. “Some police officers are trying to create trouble to our party leaders and cadre. I know each and every officer’s career graph. I won’t sit silent if you continue to behave like this,’’ Naidu warned. Referring to the complaints lodged by TDP leaders on social media posts against its leaders with Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Naidu said the police were yet to act upon their complaint. “However, when the YSRC leaders went to complain against social media posts on YSRC leaders, the DGP gave them a red carpet welcome,’’ he alleged and asked the police officers to join the YSRC and contest elections, rather than crossing the line and targeting TDP leaders.

Criticising the government over its “failure” on various fronts, Naidu said that time has come for the people to raise the slogan ‘Ravali Isuka (sand), Kavali current.’ Meanwhile, Naidu had reportedly vented ire at some party leaders for not working in coordination. During the review of Paderu constituency, Naidu expressed his unhappiness over the lack of coordination between the leaders.

Earlier, police stopped the TDP bike rally near NAD Junction stating that it has no permission. The police stopped the party members and allowed Naidu’s convoy to move.