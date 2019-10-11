Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu calls it ‘rowdy govt’, asks cops to join YSRC  

Earlier, police stopped the TDP bike rally near NAD Junction stating that it has no permission. The police stopped the party members and allowed Naidu’s convoy to move.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu has lashed out at the YSRC government, calling it a “rowdy government”. He also alleged that some police officers were working at the behest of the government to target the TDP.

Naidu’s outburst came after police stopped the party’s motorcycle rally to the TDP city office from airport. “Some police officers are trying to create trouble to our party leaders and cadre. I know each and every officer’s career graph. I won’t sit silent if you continue to behave like this,’’ Naidu warned. Referring to the complaints lodged by TDP leaders on social media posts against its leaders with Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Naidu said the police were yet to act upon their complaint. “However, when the YSRC leaders went to complain against social media posts on YSRC leaders, the DGP gave them a red carpet welcome,’’ he alleged and asked the police officers to join the YSRC and contest elections, rather than crossing the line and targeting TDP leaders. 

Criticising the government over its “failure” on various fronts, Naidu said that time has come for the people to raise the slogan ‘Ravali Isuka (sand), Kavali current.’ Meanwhile, Naidu had reportedly vented ire at some party leaders for not working in coordination. During the review of Paderu constituency, Naidu expressed his unhappiness over the lack of coordination between the leaders.  
Earlier, police stopped the TDP bike rally near NAD Junction stating that it has no permission. The police stopped the party members and allowed Naidu’s convoy to move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu YSRC government TDP YSRC leaders Gautam Sawang
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp