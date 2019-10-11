Home States Andhra Pradesh

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inspects Ongole railway station, urges officials to improve amenities

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inspecting development works at the railway station in Ongole on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inspected the Ongole railway station on Thursday. He asked the railway authorities to improve passenger amenities at the station. 

The MP also reviewed the progress of development works taken up at the railway station, including construction of 4 and 5 platforms on the west side, lift facility, separate ticket booking wing on the east side, children’s park, restaurant, ATM and others. 

“The government has sanctioned a third railway line from Gudur to Vijayawada. A footover bridge from platform 1 to 5 will be constructed for the convenience of passengers. The railway station authorities are making arrangements to erect 100 ft high flag pole to hoist the national flag of 30x20 ft as an iconic symbol of Ongole city. Several other development activities are also in progress,” the MP said. 

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sumana, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Bhaskar, Station Manager S Venkateswara Rao, Divisional Engineer Sanjeev Kumar, District Lead Bank Manager  MV Sudhakar, Ongole Municipal Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy and other officials accompanied the MP.

Lingampalli-Vijayawada Express timings revised

Vijayawada: The SCR has revised the Lingampalli-Vijayawada Intercity Express schedule. Train No 12796 will depart Lingampalli at 4.40 am and reach Vijayawada at 10.30 am (instead of 10.45 am) from February 1, 2020. Train No 12795 will leave Vijayawada at 5.30 pm and reach Lingampalli at 11.15 pm (instead of 11.35 pm) from January 20, 2020

Two special trains
Two special trains will run between Secunderabad and Kakinada Town. Train No 07461 will depart Secunderabad at 8.45 pm on Oct 12 and reach Kakinada Town at 6 am. Train No 07462 will leave Kakinada at 8.45 pm on Oct 11 and reach Sec’bad at 6.55 am

