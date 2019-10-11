Students of 4,929 Guntur schools to get benefit from YSR Kanti Velugu scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar launched the ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ scheme at Jalagam Rama Rao Municipal High School with Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa, MLC AS Ramakrishna and civic chief Ch Anuradha here on Thursday.

Kumar said doctors will conduct eye tests on students of 4,929 private and government schools in the first phase, experts will carry out the treatment in the second phase from November 1 to 30.