Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams announces special privileged darshan for senior citizens, physically challenged

Published: 11th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that special privileged darshan will be provided for senior citizens (65 years and above) and physically challenged on October 15 and 29. 
Around 4,000 tokens will be provided in three slots on these two days, with 1,000 each during 10 am and 3 pm slots, and 2,000 tokens during 2 pm slot. Similarly, parents with children below five years can have darshan through Supatham entry on October 16 and 30 between 9 am and 1:30 pm.

Pavitrotsavams in TTD temples

Tirupati: The annual Pavitrotsavams in the TTD temples will be celebrated in a grand manner in October. The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams will be celebrated at Pattabhi Rama Swamy temple in Valmikipuram from October 12 to 14 and Ankurarpanam on October 11.  The annual festival will be celebrated at Sri Kodanda Ramalayam in Chandragiri from October 19 to 21 and Ankurarpanam on October 18.

