Andhra Pradesh Education Minister finds his name in Rythu Bharosa list

ONGOLE: The name of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was listed as one of the beneficiaries of the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, which is set to be launched soon. When the minister came to know about the goof-up, he contacted agriculture department officials, who said it was a clerical error and the same was rectified immediately.

When the news of the bloomer spread on Friday, several eyebrows were raised and critics of the State government started questioning the genuineness of YSR Rythu Bharosa. In his quick damage control, the minister played down the incident, stating that it was a case of a clerical error.

“It seems my name was included in the Rythu Bharosa beneficiaries’ list by mistake. I immediately called up the joint director of the agriculture department when it came to my notice in the morning. The official informed me that it was a mistake made by the new staff and my name was already deleted from the list. I would not have accepted the benefit even if my name was cleared for the scheme,” the minister told media persons.

A list of beneficiaries of the scheme from Ganapavaram in Tripurantakam mandal of Prakasam district, which is the native place of Aadimulapu Suresh, was published and displayed on the village secretariat notice board on Thursday evening inviting objections/ corrections from the people. In the list, Aadimulapu Suresh S/o Samuel George (Minister) was listed against the serial number 223. His Pattadar Account No: 1881.e was also mentioned.

As per the norms of the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, small/ micro and tenant farmers, who have less than five acres land and presently having at least half-an-acre of cultivable land, are eligible for the annual financial assistance.

Those farmers who are enrolled under the PM-Kisan Scheme will also be part of the State scheme and, as per the government norms, even the farmers cultivating in endowments/temple/inam lands are also eligible for the benefit.But no public representatives such as MLCs, MLAs, MPs, presidents of mandal praja parishads and chairmen of zilla parishads, etc., are eligible for the scheme.

“We came to know that the ministers’ name was included in the YSR Rythu Bharosa’ beneficiaries list of Ganapavaram village in Tripurantakam mandal on Thursday night, and immediately had it deleted. We informed the higher officials and the district collector also. Hereafter we will work more cautiously in preparing beneficiaries final list” agriculture joint director PV Srirama Murthy told TNIE.