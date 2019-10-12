Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy gives green signal to set up Archaeological Corporation

Sports complexes, cultural academies to be set up in every district

Published: 12th October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds a review meeting with Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved a proposal to set up the Archaeological Corporation in order to preserve the historical monuments in the State. He also directed the officials to establish cultural academies in every district. “Select 15 to 20 tourist places in the State and develop them with the help of international companies. All the selected places should be developed with world-class amenities,’’ the Chief Minister asserted.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of Tourism, Archaeology and Youth Affairs departments at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister asked them to identify places to be developed to make AP the first priority for foreign tourists.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to provide financial assistance to artistes from Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Kalamkari villages in order to preserve handicrafts.

“Do not restrict to a specific region for tourism development. Polavaram, Pulichintala, Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, Somasila, Kandaleru, Araku, Lambasingi, Paderu and a few prominent reservoirs and dams should be developed into tourist destinations,” he asserted.  

The officials were told to prepare a master plan for the construction of at least one sports complex in every district. Every school should have a proper playground, the Chief Minister maintained.

Disclosing the details of the meeting to mediapersons at the State Secretariat in the evening, Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the State government would set up sports complexes and cultural academies in every district.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the construction of cultural academy in five acres of land within two years.

“An action plan is being prepared for setting up 7-star hotels in all the 13 districts. The officials were directed to submit the list of places to be developed into world-class tourist destinations and take steps for setting up hotels by joining hands with reputed companies around the world. The officials proposed Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Polavaram, Suryalanka, Horsley Hills, Orvakal, and Gandikota to be developed into tourist destinations. But, the Chief Minister asked the officials to give detailed information and include proposals for setting up Gandikota Adventure Academy, glass bridge on rivers and construction of ropeways at tourist places,” the minister explained.

Sports stadiums  
CM gave nod to set up sports stadiums with international standards in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry or Kakinada, Amaravati, Tirupati
Shilparamam in an area of 10 acres will be set up at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district
Financial assistance to artistes from Kondapalli, Etikoppaka and Kalamkari villages
Identify places to be developed into world-class tourist destinations, says CM

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Archaeological Corporation international companies Youth Affairs department
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp